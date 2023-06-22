Extended Rallies Lead TinCaps over Cubs 7-1

June 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Now down to the final 24 hours of the first half in the Midwest League, the South Bend Cubs have dropped their first two games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Four Winds Field this week. On Wednesday night, on Pete Crow-Armstrong bobblehead giveaway day, the TinCaps defeated the Cubs in their in-state rivalry by a final of 7-1.

Fort Wayne now improves to 32-33 on the season, and they can potentially end the first half with a .500 record with another win on Thursday. The TinCaps started the first half with the worst record in the East Division, so finishing even heading to the dash to September would be noteworthy.

It's up to the Cubs to prevent that from happening. The second half begins on Friday night, so South Bend can pick up some important momentum if they can win their first game of the series on Thursday.

Wednesday night started in a similar fashion to Tuesday, with both starting pitchers looking strong early. Manuel Espinoza fired back-to-back shutout innings for South Bend, but that was matched by Fort Wayne righty Adam Mazur.

The 3rd inning is the frame where Fort Wayne did their most damage on Tuesday, and Wednesday it was strong for them again. Jackson Merrill, the San Diego Padres number-one prospect, hammered a two-run homer for a quick 2-0 advantage.

Heading to the 6th, it was a 3-0 TinCaps lead. The Cubs got on the board in the bottom half of the 6th, thanks to Ethan Hearn. The South Bend catcher launched his second home run of the season off of the video board in right-center field to cut the lead down.

Fort Wayne had an answer though, as they plated three runs in their half of the 7th to ice the game.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Joe Nahas put together another strong outing. The right-hander's ERA is at just a tiny 1.89 following his 2.1 inning performance tonight in which he gave up a single run and did not walk a batter.

In each of South Bend's 2019 and 2022 championships, they made the playoffs in the second half. And that will have to be the case again as they go for a playoff run yet again in 2023.

In the final day of half number-one on Thursday, South Bend will send Cade Horton to the mound. The Chicago Cubs 2022 first-round pick has been terrific since being assigned to South Bend. He will be opposed by right-hander Ryan Bergert in a solid pitching match-up. First pitch from Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.