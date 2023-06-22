Sky Carp to Celebrate 4th of July

June 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp are ready to celebrate America's birthday with some family-style competition!

ABC Supply Stadium will play host to a fun-filled day on July 4th that will include 10 different contests that families can compete in.

The ballpark will be open for competition from 11 AM until 2 PM, with all games taking place on the playing field.

There will be sack races, water balloon tosses, tug of war, dizzy bat races and more for families to compete in. Sign-up will be available prior to the event at SkyCarp.com, plus families will able to sign up for the competition on the day of the event.

The events will be capped by a Home Run Derby, in which guests can do their best to knock one out of the park! There will be a prize awarded to the family that collects the most points.

Classic concessions will be available for purchase, with entry to the event being completely free of charge.

"We're extremely grateful to host an event that allows families to create wonderful memories on the 4th of July," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "With fireworks back at Riverside Park in the evening, we wanted to host some fun activities earlier in the day, so Stateline families get the full Independence Day experience!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.