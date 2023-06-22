Dragons on TV Friday, Saturday, & Sunday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, June 23; Saturday, June 24; and Sunday, June 25 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. The Dragons will battle the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians on all three dates. The Friday and Saturday broadcasts will start at 7:00 p.m. while the Sunday broadcast will begin at 1:00 p.m.

These broadcasts are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Serena Ford will perform the national anthem on Friday, with Sound Check Show Choir on Saturday, and Beatrice Gomez on Sunday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on Friday. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will handle the color duties on Saturday. Mike Barhorst, legendary former baseball coach at Chaminade Julienne High School, will be the color commentator on Sunday.

Tom Nichols is in his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past nine seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

Mike Barhorst led Chaminade Julienne to back-to-back Ohio High School Division II state championships in 2018 and '19 after reaching the state finals in 2017. He retired following the 2019 season after 20 years with the program. Barhorst was selected as Ohio's Division II "Co-Coach of the Decade" by Prep Baseball Report. He was inducted into the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020. Mike's son, Todd Barhorst, has been the head coach at CJ since Mike's retirement and led the team to a state final four finish in 2023. Mike played for four seasons at Wright State University from 1986-89.

Dragons 2023 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Day Date Time Opponent

Friday June 23 7:00 PM Lake County Captains

Saturday June 24 7:00 PM Lake County Captains

Sunday June 25 1:00 PM Lake County Captains

Friday July 7 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Saturday July 8 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Friday July 21 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Saturday July 22 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Sunday July 23 1:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Friday August 4 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Saturday August 5 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Friday August 25 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday August 26 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Sunday August 27 1:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday Sept. 9 7:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Sunday Sept. 10 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

