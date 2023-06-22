Rattlers End First Half with a Close Loss to Lansing

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning and held on to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3 in Thursday's game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The game was the final game of the first half for both teams.

Wisconsin (26-38) took the lead in the bottom of the first. Darrien Miller doubled with two outs to score the first two runs of the game.

Lansing (31-34) stormed back to tie the game in the top of the second. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single with one out. Euribiel Angeles singled on a 2-2 pitch to left to score the tying runs.

Miller singled to start the Wisconsin fourth inning, but he was still there with two outs. Ernesto Martínez Jr made sure Miller wasn't stranded. Martínez lined a double off the top of the wall by the Lansing bullpen for a double and Miller just beat the throw home for a 3-2 lead.

Stiven Cruz, the Wisconsin starter got the first two outs in the top of the fifth inning but could not get out of the frame with the lead. Daniel Susac hit a triple off the wall in center. Junior Perez singled to left on a 1-2 pitch to score Susac and even the score again.

The Lugnuts took their first lead of the evening in the top of the seventh. Angeles tripled to start the inning. Max Muncy knocked in Angeles with a high chopper to short for the 4-3 advantage.

Robert Moore gave the Timber Rattlers their best chance to rally when he started the bottom of the eighth with a double against Christian Fernandez. However, Fernandez got a liner to second and back-to-back strikeouts to maintain the lead. Fernandez retired Wisconsin in order in the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season.

Game four of the series is Friday night and it is also the first game of the second half of the season. Tyler Woessner (5-2, 2.52) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Jake Garland (1-3, 7.82) is set to start for the Lugnuts. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Friday night is also game two of Udder Tuggers Weekend with Lakeside Book Company presenting a Farmer Fang bobblehead the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Farmer Fang bobblehead. It's Supper Club Friday with a special of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game for fans of the legal drinking age. Stick around for Friday Night Fireworks after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

If you can't make it to the game, the broadcast is on AM1280 WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

LAN 020 010 100 - 4 9 1

WIS 200 100 000 - 3 7 0

Click here for the boxscore

WP: John Beller (3-2)

LP: Max Lazar (1-3)

SV: Christian Fernandez (1)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 4,649

