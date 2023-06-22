Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

Thursday, June 22, 2023lGame # 66

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (30-34) at Dayton Dragons (33-32)

LH Rodney Boone (2-3, 6.55) vs. RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.73)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series. This is the last game of the first half season. The second half will begin on Friday night.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 1, Lake County 0. Austin Hendrick's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a scoreless tie. Chase Petty, Carson Rudd, and Jake Gozzo combined on a six-hit shutout. Jack Rogers had a hit to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

In the Standings: With one game to play in the first half season, the Dragons are in second place (East Division), one-half game ahead of third place West Michigan. Great Lakes has clinched the East Division first half title.

Team Notes

With one game to play in the first half season, the Dragons have a record of 33-32. They can post their third straight winning first half with a victory tonight (technically, 2021 did not feature a split-season format, but the Dragons held a winning record after 60 games of the 120 games that were scheduled).

Last night's win marked the Dragons first 1-0 victory since April 29, 2022, when Connor Phillips, Myles Gayman, and Carson Rudd combined on a shutout, and Jack Rogers drove in the only run of the game in the top of the ninth inning at Fort Wayne.

The Dragons moved into second place with last night's win, the highest they have placed in the standings at any time in 2023.

The Dragons are 16-9 over their last 25 games. They are 26-19 (.578) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.15, first in the Midwest League and second best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 18 games is batting .394 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .251.

Jack Rogers has hit safely in 11 straight games, matching the team season high in 2023 by Edwin Arroyo. Rogers is batting .310 during the hitting streak to raise his batting average from .203 to .230.

Justice Thompson over his last 23 games is batting .313 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .253.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts). Jose Acuña (2.45), Hunter Parks (3.32), and Thomas Farr (3.73) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 9 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 12.1 IP, 0 R, 15 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 9 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 5 G: 10.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 9 G: 4-0, 19.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.40 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 5 G: 9 IP, 3 R, 1 ER.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 23 (7:10 pm): Lake County LH Steve Hajjar (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (3-3, 3.04 at Daytona) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 24 (7:10 pm): Lake County RH Reid Johnston (5-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-5, 6.28) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

