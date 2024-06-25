'Caps Blast Four Homers in 15-9 Win

June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - Infielder Max Anderson pounded two two-run home runs as the West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a seven-run second inning - their biggest inning of the season - as part of a 15-9 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at Jackson Field.

Anderson, the Detroit Tigers No. 13 Prospect, according to The Athletic, set a Whitecaps 2024 single-game record with 12 total bases, adding a pair of doubles on a night that watched West Michigan establish a new season-record with 15 runs and tied a season-best 17 hits as they extended their second-half start to 4-0 with the victory.

Tuesday's game saw offense in nearly every frame, as Anderson launched the first of his two homers in the opening frame to give West Michigan a 2-0 lead. In the second, the 'Caps exploded for seven runs, tying their biggest single-inning run total of the season. Run-scoring doubles from Dom Johnson and Seth Stephenson preceded a three-run homer from Luke Gold, his team-best 11th of the season, to extend the lead to 9-1. Leading 9-3 in the fourth, Anderson launched his second homer of the night - part of a four-hit game - to push West Michigan ahead, 11-3. The 'Caps took a 12-5 lead into the ninth when outfielder Patrick Lee, making his Whitecaps debut, blasted a three-run homer for his first West Michigan hit to conclude the 'Caps scoring. The Lugnuts scored four runs in the ninth, but it was too late as the Whitecaps cruised to their fourth straight victory to begin the second half.

The Whitecaps victory pushes their season record to an even 35-35 and 4-0 in the second half, while the Lugnuts fall to 32-37 and 0-4 overall. Reliever Chris Mauloni (2-2) gave up two runs in two innings to collect his second win of the season, while Blaze Pontes (0-7) gave up nine runs in three frames in his seventh defeat. Lee joined Whitecaps catcher Bennett Lee as a 2024 Caps player who collected a home run to mark their first base hit with their new team with his three-run blast in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series from Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang take the mound for West Michigan and Lansing. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

