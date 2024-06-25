Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 l Game # 4 (70)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-3, 34-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1, 30-39)

RH Victor Vargas (no record) vs. RH Enmanuel Pinales (1-5, 3.18)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 2 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

Streaks : The Dragons have lost three straight games after winning five of the previous six.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Sunday : West Michigan 3, Dayton 0. The Dragons collected just five hits and advanced only one runner past second base as West Michigan earned their third straight win in the set and earned a series split.

Last Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .195 batting average (37 for 190); 4.2 runs/game (25 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.88 ERA (51 IP, 22 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 21-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Saturday, June 15, the Dragons notched a walk-off win for the second straight night, marking the first time since 2019 that they have earned back-to-back walk-off wins. It is the first time since record-keeping of walk-offs began in 2010 that the Dragons have erased a ninth inning deficit to take a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in consecutive games.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 29 games (since May 22) is batting .325 (38 for 117) with one home run, four doubles, one triple, and four RBI.

Jay Allen II has recorded 13 hit by pitches. The club record is 17 by three players, including Blake Dunn in 2023 (Dunn played in only 47 games).

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 10 outings: 14 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last eight outings: 12.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 26 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.76) at Fort Wayne LH Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) at Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74)

Saturday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) at Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2024

