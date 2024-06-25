Anderson, Whitecaps Muscle Past Locos, 15-9
June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Max Anderson slugged two of the West Michigan Whitecaps' (4-0, 35-35) four home runs, powering a 15-9 series-opening victory over the Lansing Loco s (0-4, 32-3 7) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.
Five Lansing batters collected two hits apiece, led by a two-hit, three-RBI, one-walk, one-HBP game from Henry Bolte, but it was not enough to avert an eighth consecutive defeat.
Anderson, the Detroit Tigers' second-round selection in 2023, lifted a two-run homer to right field off Lansing starter Blaze Pontes in the first inning, doubled amid a seven-run second inning - which was capped by a three-run homer from Luke Gold - cracked a two-run homer to left off Jack Owen in the fourth, reached on a fielding error by third baseman Luke Mann in the sixth, and doubled in the ninth, coming home on a three-run homer by Patrick Lee off Will Johnston.
For their part, the Locos tallied a run in the first inning and two in the third off Whitecaps starter Joe Miller, following up with a pair of runs in the fifth off Christopher Mauloni, before a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth provided one last gasp.
Lansing finished 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position; West Michigan went 9-for-13 and stranded only two runners on base despite collecting 17 hits and one walk.
Locos shortstop Euribiel Ángeles went 2-for-4 with a walk, a pair of singles and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
The second game of the six-game series and nine-game homestand is a Dog Days of Summer, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. start. Lansing right-hander Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang opposes West Michigan right-hander Carlos Marcano in the starting matchup. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
