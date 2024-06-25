Anderson, Whitecaps Muscle Past Locos, 15-9

June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Max Anderson slugged two of the West Michigan Whitecaps' (4-0, 35-35) four home runs, powering a 15-9 series-opening victory over the Lansing Loco s (0-4, 32-3 7) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

Five Lansing batters collected two hits apiece, led by a two-hit, three-RBI, one-walk, one-HBP game from Henry Bolte, but it was not enough to avert an eighth consecutive defeat.

Anderson, the Detroit Tigers' second-round selection in 2023, lifted a two-run homer to right field off Lansing starter Blaze Pontes in the first inning, doubled amid a seven-run second inning - which was capped by a three-run homer from Luke Gold - cracked a two-run homer to left off Jack Owen in the fourth, reached on a fielding error by third baseman Luke Mann in the sixth, and doubled in the ninth, coming home on a three-run homer by Patrick Lee off Will Johnston.

For their part, the Locos tallied a run in the first inning and two in the third off Whitecaps starter Joe Miller, following up with a pair of runs in the fifth off Christopher Mauloni, before a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth provided one last gasp.

Lansing finished 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position; West Michigan went 9-for-13 and stranded only two runners on base despite collecting 17 hits and one walk.

Locos shortstop Euribiel Ángeles went 2-for-4 with a walk, a pair of singles and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

The second game of the six-game series and nine-game homestand is a Dog Days of Summer, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. start. Lansing right-hander Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang opposes West Michigan right-hander Carlos Marcano in the starting matchup. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.