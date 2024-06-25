Dragons Blast 3 Home Runs, Get Scoreless Start from New Pitcher in 8-4 Victory

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton starting pitcher Victor Vargas, in his first game in the Cincinnati Reds organization, fired five scoreless innings to earn the win, while Logan Tanner, Victor Acosta, and Sal Stewart all hit home runs as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-4 on Tuesday night.

The win was the first of the Second Half season for the Dragons as they improved to 1-3 in the half (35-35 overall). Fort Wayne fell to 2-2 in the half.

Vargas, who was pitching five days ago for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association, sparkled in his debut in the Reds system, allowing just two hits and no walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Sal Stewart singled, stole second, and scored on a single to left field by Cam Collier to make it 1-0. In the second, the Dragons scored again. Ethan O'Donnell double to the left field fence, went to third on a hard single to right field by Hector Rodriguez, and scored on Carlos Jorge's sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Dragons took a commanding 6-0 lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Logan Tanner led off the inning with a home run, his fifth of the season. One batter later, Victor Acosta connected on a solo homer, his fourth homer of the year. Rodriguez followed with a triple and after a walk to Carlos Jorge, the Dragons completed a double steal with Rodriguez scoring to make it 5-0, and Stewart followed with a double to drive in Jorge and make it 6-0.

Stewart blasted a two-run home run in the sixth as the Dragons extended their lead to 8-0. The homer was the eighth of the season for Stewart.

Meanwhile, Victor Vargas provided five scoreless innings in his debut in the Reds organization. Vargas had spent six years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization before receiving his release midway through the 2023 season. He made seven strong starts in independent ball this season before signing with the Reds.

Fort Wayne scored four runs against the Dayton bullpen but the Dragons were able to hold on to end their three-game losing streak.

Dayton finished with 13 hits. Stewart led the way with a homer, double, single, three runs batted in, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Rodriguez, O'Donnell, and Leo Balcazar each had two hits.

Notes: Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee produced his ninth straight scoreless outing by pitching the eighth inning without allowing a run. He has tossed 13.1 innings during this scoreless streak. Up Next: The Dragons play at Fort Wayne again on Wednesday in an early afternoon game. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm at Parkview Field in the second game of a six-game series. Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne's Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41).

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note: Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

1. There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). 2. The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

