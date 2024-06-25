Loons Walk Seven Captains, Drop Series Opener 8-3

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (36-34) (2-2) pitching walked seven Lake County Captains (43-27) (1-2) four of those runners came around to score in an 8-3 Lake County win on an 81-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Lake County scored at least a run in four straight innings, from the second to the fifth. Angel Genao had a three-hit game with an RBI single in the third and fourth innings.

- Jose Rodriguez retired the first five he faced, but six of the next eight Lake Country batters reached. Four walks and two hits, which ousted Rodriguez.

- Kyle Nevin and Dylan Campbell each reached three times. Nevin singled in the third and fifth and walked in the eighth. Campbell swung at the first pitch in the second and fourth innings, ripping it to left field both times. His third hit was a deep fly to right field, a 356-foot solo shot the opposite way in the ninth inning.

- Jordan Thompson added the first Loons run, throttling a ball 418 feet to deep centerfield in the third. It was Thompson's first with Great Lakes in his 15th game played. The 22-year-old hit eight in 43 games with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

- Thayron Liranzo doubled home Nevin in the eighth. The 20-year-old has 13 doubles, second on the Loons behind Dylan Campbell.

Dating back to 2021, the Loons have hit 66 home runs in their last 31 games played in Eastlake, Ohio.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26th, is game two of the series between Great Lakes and Lake County. The first pitch is at 11:00 am.

