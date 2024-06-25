Chiefs, Rain Hand Bandits Loss in Series Opener
June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Peoria, Illinois - For the second time in four games, the Quad Cities River Bandits lost a rain-shortened ballgame, as they fell to the Peoria Chiefs 8-1 in game one of a six-game series at Dozer Park.
After their starter, Henry Williams, faced the minimum over the night's first three innings, Quad Cities broke through against Inohan Paniagua in the fourth, taking a 1-0 lead on Spencer Nivens' RBI single.
The advantage didn't last long though, as the Chiefs took the lead in the bottom half of the frame, tying the contest on a Dakota Harris RBI-double before taking the lead on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Alex Iadisernia.
Williams returned for the fifth and worked around a leadoff single with a double play, but then allowed four-straight Chiefs to reach, including Harris, who made it a 4-1 Peoria lead with a two-run single.
While the Bandits struggled spark the offense against Paniagua, who departed after a 5.0-inning start, and right-hander Tyler Bradt, Peoria expanded their advantage against Ryan Ramsey in the sixth. Again, striking with two outs on Tre Richardson's RBI bunt single.
The second baseman then notched a two-run single in the seventh just before Joshua Baez drove in another with an RBI-double one batter later.
The tarp was put on the field before the start of the eighth inning and would not come off after a 38-minute delay.
Paniagua (6-4) earned the win for Peoria, working around five hits and four walks with the help of five strikeouts. Williams (2-3) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5.0 frames. Bradt (1) earned a six-out save, not allowing a hit with four strikeouts over the final 2.0 innings.
Quad Cities is scheduled to continue its six-game series with the Chiefs tomorrow afternoon and sends Hunter Patteson (0-1) to the mound opposite Peoria's Pete Hansen (1-5, 4.53) for a 12:05 p.m. start at Dozer Park.
