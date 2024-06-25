Miller, Big Bats Lead Carp to 9th Straight Win

June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Make it nine in a row for the Sky Carp.

A change of venue didn't bother the squad, as the team opened its series in Cedar Rapids with a 7-2 victory over the Kernels to move to a perfect 4-0 in the second half.

Jacob Miller pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing just one unearned run, and the bullpen cleaned things up without allowing an earned run either in the win.

After allowing a run in the first inning, the Sky Carp scored twice in the second inning, once in the third and four times in the fourth to take command of the game.

Mark Coley cracked a two-run triple, Tony Bullard ripped a 475-foot home run, and Carlos Santiago blasted a three-run homer to provide the big blows for the Sky Carp offense.

Overall, the team collected 14 hits, with five players finishing with at least two hits. Bullard led the way with three knocks, including his titanic blast to left field.

COMING UP:

The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. as the Carp tries to get their 10th straight victory.

The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

