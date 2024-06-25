Watters, Escorche Return
June 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Jacob Watters received from Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)
- Infielder Jose Escorche received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)
- Infielder Colby Halter placed on the 7-day Injured List
The updated Lansing roster has 27 active players and two players on the Injured List.
Watters, 23, was transferred to Triple-A on Sunday, appeared out of the bullpen that afternoon for the Aviators at Tacoma, picked up the victory with three innings of relief in a 20-10 Las Vegas win, and now returns to the Lugnuts in time to receive the scheduled start on Saturday.
The Lugnuts open a six-game series tonight with West Michigan, the first day of a nine-game homestand. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
