Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa from Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey with 43 points (7g, 36a) in 44 games this season. He ranks first in the American Hockey League in assists and is fifth in the league in scoring. His 19 power-play assists are the most in the league, and he's collected 11 multi-point games this season,

Sgarbossa has played 574 career AHL games, scoring 436 points (158g, 278a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's currently in his sixth season with the Bears.

At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals, including 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign when he logged four points (2g, 2a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 16 points (4g, 12a) in 65 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they open up a five-game road trip starting against the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7:05 p.m.

