T-Birds to Partner with Springfield City Library to Launch Boomer's Reading Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to bring back their community partnership with the Springfield City Library and the T-Birds Foundation.

On five afternoons in February, Thunderbirds forward Drew Callin will be joined by a teammate, mascot Boomer, and T-Birds staff for interactive reading and activities with local youth at various branches of the Springfield City Library. The program will be entitled Boomer's Reading Club.

"Going to a T-Birds game is fun for the whole family, and so is going to the Springfield City Library! We are so excited to renew our partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds with Boomer's Reading Club, which combines reading, library activities, and a chance to meet some of your favorite hockey players," said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director at Springfield City Library. "For the second straight year, we'll share some great books and discover why getting into reading when you are young is so important and fun."

Tentative dates and locations for Boomer's Reading Club are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 8 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Springfield Central Library Children's Room (220 State Street, Springfield)

Monday, Feb. 12 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - East Forest Park Branch (136 Surrey Road, Springfield)

Thursday, Feb. 15 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Mason Square Branch (765 State Street, Springfield)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace, Springfield

Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Sixteen Acres Branch (1187 Parker Street, Springfield)

In addition to Callin's involvement, the T-Birds Foundation will also be contributing to Boomer's Reading Club with donations of books and various supplies to each branch.

"We are proud to continue our support of the Springfield City Library and thank Drew Callin for his commitment to our youth in the area," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The T-Birds Foundation will be directly involved once again to ensure that the Springfield City Library and its numerous branches have every resource necessary to enhance the experience for all children who visit. We hope that the different branches see another tremendous turnout and, more importantly, we join in their wishes that reading becomes a lifelong passion for these young children."

Boomer's Reading Club is the latest reimagination of a wide variety of Thunderbirds' community programming. In the calendar year 2023, the Thunderbirds made more than 300 appearances in the Greater Springfield community with their team mascot Boomer, including trips to more than 40 participating schools in the Thunderbirds' Stick to Reading program, which promotes the love of books in local school districts, including Springfield Public Schools.

Since their inception in 2016, the Springfield Thunderbirds have had an enormous presence in the local community, with players having already made more than 300 visits in the greater Springfield area, ranging from youth hockey practices to school visits & charitable functions.

Fans can learn about the T-Birds Foundation and other T-Birds community programming by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

