IceHogs Weekly: Historical Night Coming up for IceHogs

History will be made at the BMO Center this week when the Rockford IceHogs retire Corey Crawford's number with a special ceremony presented by BMO with media partner WREX. The two-time Stanley Cup champion will be in attendance to see his number 29 unfurled in the rafters. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with jersey retirement ceremony beginning at 6:25 p.m.

Rockford also plays on Friday night for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,500 fans 21 and over to Friday's game will receive a free IceHogs Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Corona Extra!

4-1 Loss vs. Manitoba

3-2 Loss vs. Grand Rapids

3-2 Loss vs. Manitoba

Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Texas

Margaritaville Night & $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Chicago

Corey Crawford Jersey Retirement & Ring of Honor Induction pres. by BMO & WREX

Numbers to Know

The IceHogs have erased third-period deficits in five games this season.

Rockford is currently in the middle of a nine-game homestand.

David Gust leads the team with 33 points (12G, 21A).

Feb. 9 - Margaritaville Night & $2 Beer Friday

The first 1,500 fans 21 and over will receive an IceHogs Hawaiian shirt presented by Corona Extra and we'll have margarita specials at select bar areas.

Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Feb. 10 - Corey Crawford Jersey Retirement & Ring of Honor Induction pres. by BMO & WREX.

IceHogs legend Corey Crawford will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the first IceHogs player to have his jersey retired and the second inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during a special pregame ceremony starting at 6:25 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Hog Talk: Episode 9 - Kale Howarth

IceHogs forward Kale Howarth is one of the team's biggest personalities, and he joined Hog Talk in the latest episode!

On Saturday, the IceHogs will retire Corey Crawford's number 29. Crawford won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks but also spent three seasons with Rockford from 2007 to 2010.

Crawford holds the all-time IceHogs AHL records for games played (147), minutes (8,235), saves (3,790), wins (75), and shootout wins (13). Crawford also ranks ninth in all-time career save percentage (.910) and sixth in all-time goals-against average (2.67).

On Sunday, rookie Ethan Del Mastro participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition. Later tonight, Del Mastro will represent the IceHogs and the Central Division in the 2024 AHL All-Star Game in San Jose, California.

The IceHogs have picked up points in back-to-back games after a 3-2 shootout loss to Grand Rapids on Friday and a 3-2 overtime loss to Manitoba on Saturday. Rockford has lost six straight.

After picking up a point on Saturday, the Hogs moved up to fourth place in the Central Division and are seven points behind third-place Texas.

David Gust leads Rockford with 33 points (12G, 21A).

Gust and Brett Seney are tied for the team lead in goals with 12 each. Both players scored last weekend for Rockford.

The Hogs are four games into a nine-game homestand, the longest of the season. Rockford plays at home on every Friday and Saturday in the month of February.

Forward Colton Dach was placed in concussion protocol after a game vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 30. The rookie has missed the last 13 games for Rockford but has been cleared for contact in practice. Despite missing time, Dach ranks second amongst all IceHogs rookies with 16 points (7G, 9A) in just 23 games.

Forward Anders Bjork was placed in concussion protocol after the Jan. 30 game against Manitoba. Bjork ranks third on the team in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A).

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was placed in concussion protocol after the Jan. 24 game against Grand Rapids.

Player Profile

# 29 Corey Crawford (G)

Corey Crawford played for the IceHogs from 2007 to 2010 and holds several all-time AHL career records with Rockford (see notes above). "Crow" went on to play in parts of 14 NHL seasons, all with the Blackhawks, and guided Chicago to Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015. He finished with a career NHL save percentage of .918.

