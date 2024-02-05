Ethan Del Mastro: Rockford's Rising Star

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro is representing the Rockford IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California on Feb. 4 and 5 at Tech CU Arena. The recognition by coaches around the AHL marks another step in Del Mastro's journey towards reaching the Chicago Blackhawks, and it highlights the progression that the rookie has made in his first professional season.

Chicago's prospect pipeline is flush with young talent. In the last two NHL drafts, the Hawks have selected 22 players including five 1st-round picks and five 2nd-rounders. With Chicago rebuilding at the NHL level, that means a larger-than-normal swarm of prospects is spending time developing at the AHL level with Rockford. The pool of young players that Chicago has amassed is impressive, but Del Mastro in particular, has blazed an upward trajectory that's impossible to ignore.

The rookie defenseman is one of just three IceHogs to appear in every game so far this season (Allan and Michal Teply are the only other two). His 21 points (4G, 17A) are tied four fourth on the team in scoring and first amongst all IceHogs defensemen (Allan is the next closest with nine points).

While some of the other exciting young players in the Hawks' pipeline are first and second-round picks, Del Mastro wasn't chosen until the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Burlington, Ontario native was originally selected as more of defensive defenseman - he only had seven assists in his first OHL season. Then he exploded offensively in juniors by accumulating 48 points in 2021-22 and 59 in 2022-23.

After a steep ascent through junior hockey, including two gold medals with Team Canada at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, Del Mastro has jumped on to the pro scene with Rockford by proving reliable in nearly every circumstance on the ice.

"He's been really good on the power play for us," remarked Head Coach Anders Sorensen before adding, "I think he's developed some really good defensive habits throughout the course of the year so we're really happy with him."

After an impressive Prospect Camp in Chicago, Del Mastro slotted onto Rockford's first power-play unit on the first night of the season (coincidentally, in San Jose against the Barracuda on Oct. 13). Along with his time quarterbacking the top man-advantage unit, Sorensen has entrusted Del Mastro with penalty killing and late-game situations. Even though he was given offensive opportunities early on, the defenseman claims he's still focused on defending.

"You don't have too high of standards when you're coming into a new league. [I'm] just trying to be a solid defenseman for this team as much as I can and contribute towards team wins."

With the All-Star festivities approaching, local Rockford media members asked Del Mastro about whether he envisioned earning league recognition.

"I just came in thinking about playing, not really thinking about the All-Star game. But it's obviously a great honor, and I'm super excited."

Being a fourth-round pick, Del Mastro didn't have the draft pedigree that some other AHL All-Stars carry. Simon Edvinsson of the Grand Rapids Griffins was picked sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the same draft as Del Mastro. Edvinsson, 20, has comparable numbers to Del Mastro with 22 points (6G, 16A) through 36 games on the campaign, but Edvinsson's spot in the draft has brought everyone's attention since he turned pro in North America. Del Mastro flew more under the radar, at least outside of the Hawks' organization.

"He caught some teams by surprise a little bit," smiled Sorensen. "But we knew what he was all about. It's good that people recognize him now."

Del Mastro's performance this season has earned him recognition as one of the league's best young defensemen. He dreams of reaching the NHL, but the 21-year-old is still grounded in the present.

"It's a great feather in the cap, but I think [for me] it's just about focusing on playing here and getting better, and if that time comes then being ready for it."

Last season, the IceHogs sent three All-Stars to Laval for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic: Lukas Reichel, David Gust, and Brett Seney.

"It's a pretty cool experience when you get to go and be with guys around the league who are having really good years," said Seney. "Top guys in the AHL. We were in Laval last year, so it was similar weather to here. He's lucky he's getting some sunshine and working on his tan a little bit."

The trip to San Jose will be an action-packed one. After the IceHogs played the Manitoba Moose on Saturday Feb. 3, Del Mastro zipped across the country for the skill competition on Sunday and then the games on Monday.

He still has work to do before reaching the National Hockey League, but if the road ahead for Ethan Del Mastro has the same gradient as the road he's already climbed, it could be a quick ascent to the next level.

