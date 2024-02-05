Doan and Villalta Help Western Conference Win the 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Tucson Roadrunners' Matthew Villalta in action

Tucson, Arizona - Forward Josh Doan and goaltender Matthew Villalta helped the Western Conference Sunday defeat the Eastern Conference in the 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition 18-13.

In the seven-event competition, Villalta and Doan were involved in four of them including: the Inglasco Puck Control Relay, AHLTV Rapid Fire, Devcon Pass and Score and the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

Villalta played a big part in net; stopping 7 shots in the AHLTV Rapid Fire competition and stopping 3-for-3 on the Devcon Pass and Score.

Doan scored a goal in the Devcon Pass and Score and Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

The two will play in the 3-on-3 All Star game representing the Pacific Division on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

