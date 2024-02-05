Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 5th, 2024

February 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack split a pair of games over the weekend, entering the All-Star break halfway through their season-long, six-game homestand. The club is 1-2-0-0 on the homestand after splitting their games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Wolf Pack, like the rest of the AHL, will get some well-deserved R&R between now and Thursday, when they return to practice ahead of a weekend back-to-back on home ice.

Friday, February 2nd, 2024, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-4 OTW): Brett Berard scored the first overtime goal of his professional career just 49 seconds into the extra session on Friday night. The goal earned the Wolf Pack the all-important second point and finished off a wildly entertaining tilt.

The Wolf Pack surrendered the opening goal just 2:09 into the hockey game but rattled off four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead late in the second period. Brennan Othmann's powerplay goal 12:45 into the second period ended the offensive barrage and had the Wolf Pack in firm control.

The Penguins battled back, however, and scored three unanswered goals of their own to force overtime. Peter Abbandonato scored at 17:06 of the second period, then Vinnie Hinostroza struck twice in the third period to earn a point for the visitors.

Berard sent the crowd home happy, however, scoring his team-leading 14th goal of the season and first career overtime goal to push the Pack into the winner's circle.

Jake Leschyshyn (2 a), Nikolas Brouillard (2 a), Matthew Robertson (1 g, 1 a), and Alex Belzile (1 g, 1 a) all recorded two points in the victory.

The Wolf Pack now have a ten-game point streak (8-0-1-1) at home against the Penguins, dating back to February of 2020.

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (6-3 L): The Wolf Pack found themselves down 3-0 just 13:59 into the game on Saturday night to the rival Springfield Thunderbirds. Despite the deficit, the Wolf Pack never quit and made the night quite interesting.

Belzile scored at 17:04 of the first period, then Brandon Scanlin and Matt Rempe scored at 0:55 and 2:46 of the second period to tie the game 3-3. Despite their best efforts, the Wolf Pack came up short in this edition of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Zach Dean scored his third goal of the season at 13:47 of the middle frame, giving the T-Birds a lead they never lost. Matthew Peca and Will Bitten (ENG) tacked on insurance markers in the third period.

The season series between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds is now split 3-3. The seventh game of this ten-game season series is on Friday, February 23rd, in Springfield.

Quick Hits:

Berard's overtime goal on Friday night was his fourth game-winning goal of the season. That leads all Wolf Pack players.

Berard's 14 goals are fourth among all rookies in the AHL and the most among rookies in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie forward Ryder Korczak picked up his third career multi-point game on Saturday night (2 A). He had four points (2 g, 2 a) on December 1st against Lehigh Valley and two points (2 a) on December 22nd against Bridgeport.

Othmann's powerplay goal on Friday night was his seventh of the season. He is tied with Texas' Kyle McDonald and Tucson's Josh Doan for the rookie lead in that category.

Thanks to an assist on Friday night, defenseman Mac Hollowell is now tied for the league lead in assists among defensemen with 30. He is tied with Chicago's Matt Donovan.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, February 9th, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2 beers & $2 hot dogs, 2,000th Game)

Saturday, February 10th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (7:00 p.m.)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.