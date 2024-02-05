Malinski Recalled by Avalanche, Prosvetov Assigned to Eagles
February 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Sam Malinski has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has been assigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. Malinski has generated four goals and nine assists in 22 AHL games this season and has also produced three goals and seven assists in 22 NHL games with Colorado. Prosvetov owns a record 4-3-1 in 11 NHL appearances with the Avalanche, to go along with a 3.16 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
Malinski joined the Eagles late last season after finishing his senior year at Cornell University, where he recorded 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 outings. Named team captain as a senior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner ranked third on the team and first among defenseman in points and ranked second on the team in assists. Malinski earned First-Team All-ECAC honors for the second straight year, the first Cornell defenseman to be named to the conference's first team in consecutive seasons since 2003 (Douglas Murray). He appeared in 91 career games with the Big Red from 2019-23, totaling 65 points (17g/48a).
Prosvetov spent the previous four seasons with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, compiling a record of 54-54-10 with a 3.30 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and four shutouts. He set a career high with 16 victories during the 2022-23 season. A fourth-round pick of Arizona in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the 24-year-old has also made 13 appearances in the NHL with the Coyotes, going 4-6-1 with a 4.07 GAA and .871 save percentage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, February 9th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
