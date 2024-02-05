Western Conference Prevails in 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

February 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. ... Ontario Reign rookie Brandt Clarke and Colorado Eagles forward Riley Tufteled the Western Conference to an 18-13 win in the 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday evening at Tech CU Arena.

Clarke became the fifth AHL player ever to hit four targets in four attempts in the Sharks Ice Accuracy Shooting event, and also earned a point for the Western Conference by defeating his older brother Graeme Clarke of the Utica Comets in an Inglasco Puck Control Relay heat.

Tufte won the CCM Hardest Shot competition with a blast clocked at 100.9 miles per hour, one-tenth of a second better than Hershey Bears captain Dylan McIlrath. The Bears' Ethen Frank won his second consecutive CCM Fastest Skater title with a time of 13.032 seconds; only his record-setting lap of 12.915 seconds in 2023 has been faster in the event's history.

Jesper Wallstedt of the Iowa Wild and Jet Greaves of the Cleveland Monsters shared CCM Top Goaltender honors by stopping 15 of 18 shots each over three goaltending events.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU continues on Monday with the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, featuring the enshrinement of Dennis Bonvie, Gordie Clark, Gerry Ehman and Roy Sommer, and also celebrating honorary All-Star Classic captains Dan Boyle and Wayne Thomas. The ceremony will be streamed live on AHLTV.

The league's mid-season showcase wraps up Monday night at 9 ET/6 PT with the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge, a round-robin tournament among the league's four divisions played at 3-on-3. The All-Star Challenge will air live across the United States on NHL Network, across Canada on TSN2, and on the internet at AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.