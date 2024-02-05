Roadrunners Announce Hockey Day in Southern Arizona

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that they will be hosting Hockey Day in Southern Arizona on Saturday, February 24 at the Tucson Arena. The day will feature two games for the price of one.

The Roadrunners will host Bakersfield at 7 p.m., while the Arizona Coyotes/Phoenix Roadrunners and other local NHL Alumni will skate in an exhibition game against the University of Arizona Hockey team starting at 4:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:00 p.m.).

The Roadrunners will be wearing throwback jerseys from the Phoenix Roadrunners who played in Arizona from 1967-1974 as part of the Western Hockey League (WHL), 1974-1977 in the World Hockey Association (WHA), 1977-1979 in the Pacific Hockey League (PHL), 1989-1997 in the International Hockey League (IHL) and 2005-2009 in the ECHL. Portions of the proceeds from the postgame jersey auction will benefit the University of Arizona Hockey Team.

Advanced single game tickets start at $19 and Flex Club Memberships are still available for the 2023-24 season. Visit www.tucsonroadrunners.com for more ticketing information.

The Alumni Game Roster will include:

(Forwards)

Mike Sillinger: With Coyotes 2003-04

Mike Vukonich: With Roadrunners 1991-1994

Lindsay Carson: 373 NHL games with Philadelphia and Hartford

Chuck Kobasew: 601 NHL games with Calgary, Boston, Minnesota, Colorado and Pittsburgh

Steve Bozek: 641 NHL games with Los Angeles, Calgary, St. Louis, Vancouver and Calgary

Ray Whitney: With Coyotes 2010-2012

Taylor Pyatt: With Coyotes 2009-2012

Michael Grabner: With Coyotes 2018-2020

Dave Scatchard: With Coyotes 2005-2007

(Defense)

Wayne McBean 211 NHL games with New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets

Rob Cowie: With Roadrunners 1994-1996

J.J. Daigneault: With Coyotes 1998-2000

Mike Commodore: 484 NHL games with New Jersey, Calgary, Carolina, Columbus, Detroit and Tampa Bay

Mike DeAngelis: With Phoenix Mustangs 1999-2001

Garnet Exelby: 408 NHL games with Atlanta and Toronto

(Goalie)

Mark Schacker: with Arizona State University (ACHA) 2008-2012

Coaches:

Greg Adams: Played for Coyotes 1998-2000

Tim Watters: Played for Roadrunners 1991-1994 (741 NHL games with Winnipeg and Los Angeles).

