Canadians Acknowledge Players with Season-Ending Awards

August 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. - Adam Kloffenstein was acknowledged as the Vancouver Canadians most valuable player on Thursday in a pre-game ceremony located within the C's clubhouse. Each year the organization hands out four awards as the season draws toward its conclusion.

Top Offensive Player - Yorman Rodriguez

The only player not on-hand to receive his honour was current Lansing Lugnuts infielder Yorman Rodriguez who made enough of an impression over his 40 games with the Canadians to receive the coaching staff nod as top bat.

Rodriguez, 22, hit .369 (58-for-157) in Vancouver and was promoted while leading the Northwest League in batting average (.369) by 14 points. His four home runs led the team prior to his depart and his .921 OPS still ranks among the best of any player in the Northwest League. Yorman had two four-hit games for Vancouver in 2019 and also had a .403 (31-for-77) average at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Top Pitcher - Luis Quinones

Despite a majority of the attention in 2019 focused on both first-rounder Alek Manoah and 2018 third-rounder Adam Kloffenstein, the Canadians coaching staff made no hesitation in naming Luis Quinones as the Pitcher of the Year.

Quinones, 22, was drafted in the thirty-fourth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and has been tremendous in his eleven outings this season going 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 53 strikeouts in just 34 1/3 innings. With a WHIP of just 0.82 and opposing hitters batting just .102 vs. the right-hander, Quinones has put up numbers that rank him among the best pitchers in Canadians history despite not qualifying among the NWL league leaders due to innings pitched. Quinones struck out nine in his most recent outing vs. Salem-Keizer.

Fan's Choice - Philip Clarke

Each year we ask fans to head to canadiansbaseball.com to take part in the annual voting for Fan Favourite out at historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. This year, former Vanderbilt Commodore standout Philip Clarke received the accolade presented to the most exciting player on the C's roster.

Clarke, 21, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth-round of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft and opted to sign despite having a year of eligibility remaining with the defending NCAA College World Series Champions. His arrival in Vancouver was an immediate boost to the roster as his management of the Canadians pitching staff calmed down some untamed arms and his bat was also a key as the catcher hit a home run in each of his first two games. Clarke received 28.4% of the overall vote from fans who went and voted at canadiansbaseball.com

Most Valuable Player - Adam Kloffenstein

Every single one of Adam Kloffenstein's outings over the course of the season just got better as the Magnolia, Texas native dominated over his final three outings striking out 23 batters while walking just four in 18.0 innings for the playoff hungry Canadians.

Kloffenstein, 19, was one of the youngest players on the roster and yet led by example making each of his thirteen starts for Vancouver going at least five innings over his final eight outings. With a five pitch arsenal, Kloffenstein would perplex hitters and finished with a WHIP of 1.09 went 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA in his four starts after being playing in the 2019 Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game where he would pitch a scoreless inning as well down in Boise, Idaho.

Kloffenstein was presented this award by Canadians manager Casey Candaele. On Thursday, the Northwest League also released that Adam had been named to the 2019 NWL end of season All-Star Team, the only representitive on the roster as selected by manager's from all eight NWL clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.