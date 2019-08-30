Spokane Fans Make History 200,273 Fans Set New Attendance Record

August 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are proud to announce that the best fans in the Northwest League stepped up in a huge way this season to break the team's single-season attendance record! The Indians welcomed 200,273 fans to 38 home games this season, including a sellout crowd of 6,859 in the season finale on Friday night. It's the third-consecutive season that the Indians set a new attendance record and the first time surpassing 200K as a short-season affiliate.

"This is a major accomplish that our team has been working towards for over two years," said Nick Gaebe, Assistant General Manager - Tickets. "We're proud to be the community's baseball team and we cannot thank our fans enough for all the support they've given us this season."

The Spokane Indians now become just the sixth team since 2005 to crack the 200,000 barrier for season attendance in Short-Season A baseball. The Indians and Vancouver Canadians are the only teams in the Northwest League to have accomplished the feat.

The Spokane Indians have been a model of consistency for over two decades. Attendance at Avista Stadium has ranked in the top two in the Northwest League for 23 consecutive seasons and has increased in each of the last four seasons.

2016 - 187,848 Fans

2017 - 196,653 Fans

2018 - 198,423 Fans

2019 - 200,273 Fans

In 2019, Avista Stadium saw a total of ten sellouts, while hosting over 7,000 fans on five occasions and over 6,000 fans for eight additional games. A season-high 7,050 fans showed up Opening Night Fireworks on June 21st.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.