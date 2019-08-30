Hillsboro Responds with a 4-1 Win over Boise in Game Two

August 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





HILLSBORO, OR - On Thursday night, the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) racked a couple of big innings to get the 4-1 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies).

Boise struck first when the bases were loaded and Bryant Quijada took a walk to get a run scored and punch Boise ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

Hillsboro then tied it up in the bottom of the fourth inning after Liover Peguero then two errors from Trevor Boone on the play brought across a run to make it 1-1.

The Hops then struck big in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runs coming across. One of them off a bases loaded walk with Jesus Marriaga at the plate. After the play, Colton Harlow was replaced with Stephen Jones for the Hawks. Jones induced a double play ball for Peguero but a run came across giving Hillsboro the 3-1 lead.

Ricky Martinez then singled in a run for the Hops in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-1 Hops and lead them to the victory in game two.

Will Ethridge for the Hawks tonight pitched the longest outing of his professional career going five innings, giving up only four hits, one run (unearned) and struck out four Hops.

The rubber game will be held Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro starting at 7:05 p.m. PT (8:05 p.m. MT).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.