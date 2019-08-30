Canario, Aldrete Homers Fuel Volcanoes in 10-5 Win over Eugene

In the top of the second inning, Beicker Mendoza scores the first run on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Volcanoes.

In the top of the third inning, after Eugene ties the game at 1, Alex Canario hits a two run home run over the wall in right center field that also scores Jeff Houghtby and re-takes the lead over the Emeralds 3-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tyler Wyatt hits an RBI single that scores Harrison Freed and increases the lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, after Eugene ties the game at 4, Canario hits an RBI single into left field that scores Yorlis Rodriguez as the Volcanoes re-take the lead 5-4 over Eugene.

Two batters later, Carter Aldrete hit a three-run home run over the wall in left field that gives the Volcanes their biggest lead 8-4. In the top of the ninth inning, after Eugene cuts the Volcanoes lead to 8-5, Aldrete hits an RBI single that scores Canario and makes it 9-5.

Three batters later, Matt Malkin hit an RBI single that scores Aldrete and gives the Volcanoes a 10-5.

