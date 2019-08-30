Help Us Make History at Avista Stadium with 200K Fans

SPOKANE, Wash. - It all comes down to one night to make history at Avista Stadium! The Spokane Indians are calling on the best fans in the Northwest League to help us set a new season attendance record. Tonight we need 6,586 fans to reach our attendance goal of 200,000 fans for the 2019 season.

It's been a banner year already for the Spokane Indians, with the team earning recognition from all across the Northwest League. The Indians won the First Half NWL North Division Championship, and are closing in on a potential Second Half Championship as well. Plus, this season Spokane is home to the NWL Most Valuable Player Blaine Crim, Manager of the Year Kenny Hook, Strength and Condition Coach of the Year Ed Yong, and Athletic Trainer of the Year Dominic Alejandre. Reaching 200,000 fans at Avista Stadium would cement what will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable regular seasons in Spokane Indians history.

Tonight's game is Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA, KREM 2, 98.9 KKZX, and 590 KQNT. Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2019 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA. Plus, we'll have post-game autographs with the entire team and coaching staff. Come meet your favorite member of the Spokane Indians as we say Thank You to the best fans in the league! You can also get to the stadium early tonight for draft beer and Pepsi specials during Happy Hour presented by The Inlander from 5:30-6:30pm!

Be a part of history by coming out to the ballpark tonight! For tickets to tonight's season finale game, simply click on the pictures below. Or you can call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

