Three Volcanoes Named to NWL 2019 Year-End All-Star Team

KEIZER - It seems only fitting that the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, having arguably their best season of the decade, had three starters named to the prestigious 2019 Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team: Alexander Canario (OF), Franklin Labour (DH) and Kervin Castro (P).

"The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have many storylines this exciting season so far, and this will carry on into the 2019 Northwest League playoffs," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes co-owner. "We are proud of what Alexander, Franklin and Kervin have achieved, and I think if you asked any of them, they would equally credit all their team mates and coaches for being a part of this achievement."

Looking at the three Volcanoes Year-End All-Stars at time of publication:

- Alexander Canario (OF): In 46 games, Canario powered 8 home runs and 36 RBI while batting .300 and an on-base + slugging percentage of .901.

- Franklin Labour (DH): Labour's big numbers after 41 games with the Volcanoes earned a call-up to Augusta in the South Atlantic League. While with Salem-Keizer, Labour powered 14 home runs and 34 RBI with a .307 batting average and an on-base + slugging percentage of 1.030. Labour still was leading the league in home runs three weeks after getting called up to Augusta.

- Kervin Castro (P): Sporting an NWL-best low of 0.97 walks and hits per innings pitched, Castro has a 5-3 record with a 2.74 ERA in 13 games with 58 strikeouts in 65.2 innings pitched.

"What Alexander, Franklin and Kervin have achieved and represent is how versatile the 2019 Volcanoes as a team look heading into the playoffs," said Mickey Walker, Volcanoes senior consultant to ownership. "Being a professional baseball All-Star, at any level, is a true achievement. We also are proud of the example off-the-field and in the community that our All-Stars and the entire team has shown."

The Northwest League South Division playoffs start September 4 with the Volcanoes hosting a September 5 game 2, and if necessary, a September 6 winner-take-all game 3.

