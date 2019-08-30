Hops Win, Even Series with Boise

August 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





Hillsboro sent first round flame thrower Drey Jameson to the mound to contest Boise's Will Ethridge. Jameson came out locked in: mowing down the first two hitters he faced. Hillsboro went quietly in the bottom of the first as Ethridge was equally impressive.

Boise drew first blood scoring in the top half of the second by means of a bases loaded walk to Bryant Quijada, driving in Trey Jacobs. Jameson's command slipped a little in the second, but was able to induce two huge weak flyouts on the infield and a bouncer to third base to end the threat but Boise was up 1-0 early.

Andy Yerzy slapped a two out double in the bottom of the second , but there was no more doing for Hillsboro in the inning.

Hillsboro pushed their first run across the board in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Liover Peguero singled to right field. Boise right fielder Trevor Boone misplayed the single and then spiked his throw into the ground about 15 feet in front of him knotting the game at one a piece.

Ethridge threw five innings of one run ball and gave way to Colton Harlow, who ran into trouble out of the gate. Harlow surrendered back to back singles to Ricky Martinez and Jorge Barrosa. Hillsboro loaded the bases with Northwest League All-Star Jesus Marriaga coming to bat. Marriaga picked up the RBI to give the Hops their first lead of the night. Boise then traded two for one, turning a 4-6-3 double play off a Peguero groundball but allowing the Hops their second run of the inning. After six complete, the Hops held a 3-1 lead.

Cody Reed exited the game after three and a third innings of shutout relief and gave way to Mailon Arroyo who immediately punched out the first batter he saw and ultimately gave the Hops the all-important shutdown inning.

Hillsboro tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Martinez singled in Joe Gillette to give the Hops a three run advantage.

Closer Eduardo Hererra received the call in the top of the ninth inning to come in and slam the door on Boise to pick up their 45th win of the season. Hererra did just that. Hillsboro scored four unanswered after falling behind 1-0 early. The Hops secured their Northwest League record 6th consecutive playoff appearance and now set their sights on the South Division title.

The final regular season home game at Ron Tonkin Field will begin at 7:05 pm, and you can catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM starting at 6:35 pm for the pregame show.

FINAL: HILLSBORO 4 BOISE 1

