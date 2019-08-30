Dust Devils Win Marathon Affair

August 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-15, 35-37) came away with the 13-12 victory over the Vancouver Canadians (15-19, 30-42) in 11 innings on Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. The Dust Devils topped Vancouver despite trailing by five runs twice in the game.

The win was fueled by a critical rally in the top of the seventh inning. Tri-City scored six runs in the seventh to erase the five-run deficit. The four hour and 42 minute battle remained tight the rest of the night, but the Dust Devils ultimately sealed the win in the 11th inning.

Tri-City's victory eliminated the Canadians from the playoff race. With Everett's loss on Thursday night, the Dust Devils are now three games up on the AquaSox with four games left to play in the race for the North Division's final postseason bid. Tri-City also owns the head-to-heat tiebreaker over Everett.

Right-hander Ignacio Feliz will star the rubber match of the three-game series on Friday afternoon. First pitch from Nat Bailey Stadium is set for 1:05. The broadcast can be streamed via the Dust Devils website or on the TuneIn Radio App.

The team will return home on Saturday to start a three-game series at Gesa Stadium against the Spokane Indians. Saturday there will be a postgame fireworks show presented by TOYOTA of Tri-Cities. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.