Cameron Homers as Hens Force Extras

August 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toledo Mud Hens overcame a three-run deficit to force extra innings but were defeated 5-4 by the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field.

The Mud Hens (54-67) plated three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and force extras. After the Hens scored a run in the 10th the Bisons (62-59) answered to force an additional frame and claimed the victory in walk-off fashion.

Christin Stewart and Willi Castro recorded consecutive singles with one out in the first and Jacob Robson loaded the bases with two outs, but Toledo was unable to plate a run in the opening frame.

The Bison's got started in the first as Anthony Alford singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI single from Richard Urena. The Mud Hens got out of the inning with a strike out and pick-off as Kade Scivicque caught Urena napping.

The Hens again loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning without plating a run as Castro flew out to right field ending the inning. Jordan Patterson found the bleachers with one out in the second inning to give the Bisons a 2-0 advantage.

Buffalo kept the trend going as Roemon Fields led off the third inning with a shot over the right field wall.

The Mud Hens got on the board in the seventh inning as Daz Cameron belted a solo shot with one out. Stewart followed with a single and scored as Castro tripled down the right field line to bring Toledo within one. Frank Schwindel then hit a one-hopper off the wall and landed at second base with the game tied at three.

The game remained knotted at three after nine innings. Toledo took advantage of the placed runner as Scivicque doubled to deep right field giving the Hens its first lead of the game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Fields laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Michael De La Cruz to third. Alford then tied the game with a single up the middle. Socrates Brito then singled and took second on the throw as the Bisons had runners on second and third with one out. LHP Caleb Thielbar then recorded two consecutive outs as the game went to the eleventh inning.

Toledo came up empty in the 11th inning and RHP Eduardo Jimenez came on to hold off Buffalo. Santiago Espinal slapped a single up the middle to plate the winning run as the Bisons won 5-4 in extra innings.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens take on the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 4, home run, RBI

11. IF Willi Castro: 2 for 6, triple, run, RBI

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: 1 for 3

30. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Toledo has played in 12 extra-inning games this season, posting a 6-6 record in such games.

- Daz Cameron reached double digits in the home run category after belting a solo shot in the seventh inning.

- Chrisitn Stewart went 2 for 5 in a rehab start in the designated hitter position. Stewart is coming back from a concussion.

- The Mud Hens hit for the cycle in order as a team in the seventh inning as Cameron homered, Stewart singled, Castro tripled and Schwindel doubled.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.