New Documentary Series, Minor League City, Highlights Red Wings

August 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Floating Home Films, a documentary media company with a base in Rochester, N.Y., announces their new documentary series, Minor League City. The series explores the stories of communities in America through the lens of their Minor League sports teams. Floating Home Films is looking for input from the community. If you have a personal story to share, please visit www.minorleaguecity.com to submit your story.

Season one focuses on Rochester, N.Y., by way of its AAA baseball team, the Red Wings-one of the few remaining community-owned sports franchises and the oldest continuously operating Minor League team in America (est. 1899). "This is a unique opportunity for fans to share their personal stories about the role that our team has had in their lives," says Naomi Silver, President, CEO, and COO of the Red Wings, and daughter of Morrie Silver, who led the community stock drive to buy the Red Wings in the 1950s. "There's something special about a hometown team that has existed for generations, and Floating Home Films has begun to beautifully capture some very poignant, meaningful, and memorable moments in people's lives."

The full series will create a tapestry of American life that is sometimes hidden from TV and film. Many of these small and mid-sized Minor League cities have been negotiating significant changes over the decades, but one constant that brings people together is their enduring baseball teams. "We're already getting a lot of positive feedback in the form of Rochester pride and that special kind of baseball Americana nostalgia," says Executive Producer, Alex G Weiser. "Though Rochester is unique, we're thinking about future seasons and cities-like Scranton and Pawtucket. There's a tie amongst these cities."

Silver adds, "There is a story to be told here. Those of us who work in baseball hear these heartwarming stories regularly, but to capture this on film for historical purposes is a wonderful opportunity for our community."

The Producers will be rummaging through memorabilia in basements, regaling tales of the past, as well as following the current day joys of going to a ball game. To watch a teaser of the series and share your Minor League City story with the filmmakers, visit minorleaguecity.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.