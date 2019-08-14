Tides to Host The Office Night on August 30

The Norfolk Tides today announced that actor Leslie David Baker, who portrayed salesman Stanley Hudson on The Office, will be making an appearance at Harbor Park on Friday, August 30th. The Tides will celebrate all things The Office that night, with first pitch vs. Charlotte set for 7:05.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Office-themed crossword puzzle, and a special The Works pretzel will be sold on the concourse that evening. Because everything is better on Pretzel Day.

Fans will have three different options to meet the pretzel-loving salesman on the concourse:

Fans can pay $10 to get their photo taken with Baker on the Harbor Park concourse. These photo vouchers will be available on August 30th, but the concourse is expected to be very busy that evening so fans are encouraged to order in advance. Fans can save time on gameday by ordering a photo voucher ticket package at NorfolkTides.com for $23 ($13 for a box seat, $10 for the photo voucher).

The Tides are offering a Pretzel Day Package for $38, which includes the cost of a box seat ticket for that night's game. This package will be limited to 30 people, and will move fans into an Express Line to get their photos taken with Baker. Pretzel Day Packages also include a voucher for a free regular pretzel that can be redeemed during that night's game.

There will be a special VIP Party Planning Committee event from 5-6 pm in the suite level of Harbor Park. This 50-person exclusive event will include a box seat ticket, all-you-can-eat food in the suite area from 5-6 pm (which will include plenty of meatballs), and photo and autograph opportunities with Baker for $75. Baker will meet and greet these VIP guests from 5-6 pm, while the suite will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening. Party Planning Committee guests can also sit in their box seats throughout the game if they choose to do so.

Tickets ordered online in advance will be available for pickup at the will call window at Harbor Park, which is located at the home plate entrance of the stadium. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Harbor Park or over the phone by calling 757-622-2222 Extension 101 or 122.

