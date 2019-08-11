Bush Punches out Career-High Nine in Tourists Win

GREENSBORO - Asheville's starting pitcher, Nick Bush, dominated the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the second time in the last three weeks. Bush pitched a career-high 7.1 innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in the Tourists 9-3 series-ending win.

The win guaranteed Asheville a series split on the road. Since June 27th the Tourists have lost only one series. The victory also jumped the Tourists back into a tie for first place in the South Atlantic League's Southern division with seven straight home games on the horizon.

Niko Decolati opened the scoring with a solo Home Run in the top of the first. After Greensboro tied the score with a solo Home Run of their own, Coco Montes put Asheville back in front with a sacrifice fly in the third.

Entering the fifth the Tourists once again found themselves tied and on the first pitch of the inning Danny Edgeworth untied the game. Asheville's second baseman hit his eighth Home Run of the season to give the Tourists a 3-2 lead. Montes delivered with an RBI single later in the frame to extend the advantage.

With the game 4-3 in the seventh inning, Grant Lavigne plated a pair of insurance runs with a two-out single into left field. Lavigne added another RBI single in the ninth. Decolati and Lavigne both finished with three hits and Will Golsan added a pair of hits from the top of the order.

Kyle Datres also reached base four times in the win. Reagan Todd and PJ Poulin followed Bush and pitched the final 1.2 innings without surrendering any damage. With the win, the Tourists took the season series from the Grasshoppers four games to three.

