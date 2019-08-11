Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Suns finish their five-game series with the Lexington Legends this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. RHP Tomas Alastre (4-11, 6.09 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown while Lexington sends righty Carlos Hernandez (0-2, 11.25 ERA) to the rubber.

STOECKINGER'S START NOT ENOUGH IN 3-1 LOSS: Jackson Stoeckinger spun six innings of one-run baseball in Hagerstown's 3-1 loss to the Lexington Legends Saturday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The lefty exited the game tied 1-1 before handing the ball to Chandler Day (L, 3-4). Day entered the game and allowed a single to Eric Cole and walked Nick Hutchins before getting the first out of the seventh on a Rubendy Jaquez sacrifice bunt. Brhet Bewley broke the game open for Lexington (56-61, 19-29) with a two RBI single to center field to mark the difference in the game. Both starters looked strong, as Charlie Neuweiler (W, 5-9) twirled seven innings allowing just three hits while fanning nine. After Neuweiler left the game, Andres Nunez entered for a six out save where he punched out four Suns (53-65, 23-25) batters. Hagerstown's lone run scored in the second after catcher Israel Pineda lifted a one-out single to center. Next, Nic Perkins roped a double to right to score him and put the Suns in front 1-0.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Hagerstown took both games of yesterday's doubleheader against the Legends to improve to 5-7 in doubleheaders this season. The last three doubleheaders Hagerstown has played in have all ended in a sweep dating back to their first half sweep of the Lakewood BlueClaws June 11.

STRIKING SCHALLER ON THE ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings of work away from Municipal Stadium, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. He has also been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a career-high eight in his last outing Thursday.

ONE RUN FUN: After Hagerstown won both of yesterday's games by just a single run, the Suns have now played in a South Atlantic League-most 43 one-run games this season. The Suns have earned a 20-23 record in those games. To put that into perspective, the Suns played 32 one-run games last season, winning 16 of them.

VINDICTIVE VANN: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 16 runners in 13 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (94%) on the basepaths. The rest of the Suns have stranded 70% of their inherited runners this season.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued Tuesday. He threw five innings, tying his season-high eight punchouts and did not allow an earned run. The Oklahaoma-product produced four quality in five appearances starts prior to Tuesday's game in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.40, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. He has dazzled in his last two outings against Rome, fanning 13 batters in 12 innings and allowing just three runs in the span.

THE CHASE: Hagerstown stands 7.5 games back of first place Delmarva with 23 games remaining in the second half. The Suns would also have to jump over Hickory, Greensboro and Kannapolis to make the playoffs.

