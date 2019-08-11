Michael Harris joins Braves from GCL, Noguera activated
August 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - Rome Braves RHP Trey Riley has been placed on the Injured List along with infielder Griffin Benson. In corresponding moves, LHP Gabriel Noguera has been activated off the Injured List while outfielder Michael Harris has been promoted to Rome from the GCL Braves.
The Rome roster has 25 active players, 1 restricted and 3 injured.
SUMMARY
ACTIVATE: Gabriel Noguera
INJURED: Trey Riley
ADD: Michael Harris
INJURED: Griffin Benson
