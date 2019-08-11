Power Top Claws 6-1 in Sunday Series FInale

LAKEWOOD, NJ - West Virginia used a four-run fourth inning to top the BlueClaws 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Park.

The Power (24-25/61-58) took three of four in the series from the BlueClaws (20-27/49-68).

The Power opened the scoring in the first on an RBI single from Bobby Honeyman. The BlueClaws tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double from Juan Aparicio.

They added three more unearned runs in the fourth inning on a SAC fly by Mike Salvatore and a two-run double from Manny Pazos. All three fourth inning runs were unearned after an error on Cole Stobbe.

BlueClaws starter Francisco Morales (1-6) took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, in four innings of work.

Victor Santos came on in the sixth inning and walked two before getting out of a jam. He couldn't escape a jam in the seventh inning, allowing RBI singles to Matt Sanders and Onil Pena. Santos was charged with two runs in 1.2 innings and three walks, matching a season-high.

Power starter Josias De Los Santos (4-6) gave up one run over six innings to earn the win.

Malvin Matos, McCarthy Tatum and Juan Aparicio all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss. Matos, who had seven hits in the last three games of the series, is 29 for his last 65 at the plate.

The BlueClaws head to Hagerstown to start a three-game series on Monday night. LHP Manuel Silva starts the opener for Lakewood.

