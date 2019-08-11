'Birds Rally Late to Steal K-Town Series

August 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - Thanks to a two-run seventh inning, the Delmarva Shorebirds leapfrogged the Kannapolis Intimidators late to come away with a 3-2 win on Sunday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, the fateful frame for the Shorebirds (31-17, 79-38) began with a Seamus Curran single. Cody Roberts then drew a walk to put two aboard. A Ben Breazeale sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, and a wild pitch allowed Curran to score to tie the game at 2-2 with Roberts going to third. With the infield in, Nick Horvath chopped a RBI single through the left side to give Delmarva a lead they would not relinquish.

The Shorebirds then added an insurance run in the eighth. With two away, Doran Turchin was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Curran and Roberts followed with base hits to load the bases. A wild pitch then allowed Turchin to cross the plate, making it a 4-2 Delmarva advantage.

Matt De La Rosa (4-1) earned the win in relief for the Shorebirds. De La Rosa fired two shutout frames, allowing just a walk while striking out four. Hansen Butler (0-1) was dealt the loss in his first Intimidators (24-25, 52-65) appearance. Butler allowed two runs in one inning on two hits and a walk while striking out one. Jhon Peluffo picked up his fourth save for Delmarva, posting two perfect innings and striking out two.

Two runs in the second gave Kannapolis an early lead. Cameron Simmons reached on an error to begin the inning and Corey Zangari followed by hitting a grounder to third for a fielder's choice with the throw to get Simmons at second base arriving late. Tyler Osik took advantage by hammering a double to straight away center, scoring both runners to give the Intimidators a 2-0 lead.

Delmarva cut the deficit in half in the fifth. Curran rapped a double to left to start the frame. Two batters later, Breazeale snuck a single up the middle to score Curran and bring the Shorebirds to within 2-1.

De La Rosa worked around a walk in the sixth, Kannapolis' last baserunner in the game, to set up the Shorebirds' rally in the seventh.

Curran and Horvath were the sparkplugs for the Shorebirds offense. Curran went 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Horvath was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Osik provided all of Kannapolis' offense with his two-run double and added a single and a walk to finish 2-for-3. Lenyn Sosa posted a two-hit day as well, going 2-for-4, while Alex Destino also went 2-for-4 with a double.

Ryan Wilson started for Delmarva but did not factor into the decision. Wilson went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Johan Dominguez started for Kannapolis and went five innings, allowing one run on six hits without issuing a walk and striking out seven in a no-decision.

With their 79th win, the Shorebirds surpassed the 2008 team that went 78-61 for third-most wins in single-season franchise history. Next up is the 1998 squad, which went 81-61 for the second-most wins all-time. One more win would give Delmarva 80 wins in a season for just the third time in their history.

The Shorebirds now welcome the West Virginia Power to town for a series beginning on Monday night. Hector Guance (8-5, 4.47) starts the opener for Delmarva while West Virginia hands the ball to Nate Fisher (0-1, 5.75). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Monday at Perdue Stadium is 47 ABC $3 Buck Monday presented by Wicomico Heating and Air Conditioning. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.