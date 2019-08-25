Bulls Drop Series Finale, 6-2

August 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls couldn't keep pace with a strong effort on offense by the Gwinnett Stripers, falling 6-2 in the series finale Sunday evening at the DBAP. Kyle Wright (10-4) recorded the victory for the Stripers, while Sam McWilliams (1-6) suffered the loss for the Bulls

Stripers batters compiled their runs by chipping away inning-by-inning. Jack Lopez tallied an RBI single in the second inning and Johan Camargo added another RBI single in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. The fourth inning proved to be more of the same, with an RBI double by Cristian Pache and an RBI single by Sean Kazmar Jr. that gave the Stripers a 4-0 advantage.

In the sixth inning, the Stripers extended their lead further, with an RBI single by Camargo to make it 5-0 and a Pedro Florimon RBI single to increase the lead to 6-0. The Bulls were able to respond with a two-run home run from Kevin Padlo in the bottom of the sixth, making it 6-2. After loading the bases later in the frame, the Bulls had an opportunity to score more but failed to drive in extra runs.

The Bulls head out on the road for their final road trip of the regular season, as they do battle with the Charlotte Knights for three games beginning Monday. Left-hander Josh Fleming will make the start for the Bulls and face off against Knights right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.