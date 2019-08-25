Game Notes: Indianapolis Indians (64-67) at Louisville Bats (53-78)

August 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 132, Home 64

Indianapolis Indians (64-67) at Louisville Bats (53-78)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (4-11, 6.48) vs. LHP JB Shuck (0-0, 4.40)

2:00PM | Sunday, August 25, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran& Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TODAY'S GAME:The Bats and Indians play the finale of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field, after playing the first 2 games of the set at Victory Field on Friday-Saturday. Today also marks the beginning of a five-game homestand for Louisville, set to welcome the Columbus Clippers for a four-game series starting Monday. This afternoon, right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez takes the mound as he looks to help the Bats snap a seven-game losing streak.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS:Louisville and Indianapolis play 3 of their final 9 games this season against each other, both this afternoon and September 1-2 at Louisville Slugger Field. Neither team homered in the first 2 games of the current series, with Indianapolis outscoring Louisville 12-2 and outhitting them 24-12.

HOME RUN WATCH:Louisville has 159 home runs through 131 games, currently tied for third all-time in club history, and on pace for approximately 170 home runs. With their next home run, the Bats will have tied their single season record since they have been affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds.

- Over their last 21 games, the Bats have hit just 13 home runs, tied for fewest in the International League in that span with Indianapolis.

Season (Aff.) Home Runs Lg. Rank

1. 1999 (MIL) 166 5th

2. 2010 (CIN) 160 1st

T3. 1998 (MIL) 159 7th

T3. 2019 (CIN) 59 8th

5. 2000 (CIN) 157 3rd

CATCH US... IF YOU CAN: On Saturday night, Nick Ciuffo became the 11th Louisville catcher this season, extending the International League record for most catchers used in a season since 2005. Last season, LOU set the record with 10 different backstops. The following 10 catchers have been used by the 2019 Bats: Tucker Barnhart, Cassidy Brown, Curt Casali, Kyle Farmer, Juan Graterol, Ryan Lavarnway, Valentin Martinez, Chris Okey, Stuart Turner & Chadwick Tromp.

BULLPEN STUDS:Louisville relievers Eric Stout, Justin Grimm, Wandy Peralta and Alex Powers combined for 7.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen last night, walking none while registering 7 strikeouts. In 19 apps with LOU in his first Triple-A season, Powers has allowed a run in just 3 of them.

CHRISTIAN MISSION TRIP:Third baseman Christian Colon had a tremendous road trip, batting .500 (11-for-22) in 6 games against Columbus and Indianapolis, hitting 2 home runs with 4 RBI. As of August 25, he is one of just 4 minor leaguers this season with at least 30 doubles, 10 home runs, 65 RBI and 20 stolen bases. The others are Jeter Downs, Josh Rojas and Luis Robert.

SHUTOUT LOSS:Louisville suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season in Saturday's 7-0 defeat, falling to 5-5 this season in shutout games. The Bats have been shut out in 2 of their last 5 games, after getting shut out just once in a 48-game span from June 27-August 19. The Bats finished 6-5 in shutouts in 2018, and 6-10 in 2017.

