Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: August 25-29

August 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Sunday, August 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 1:00 PM

- Nick Longhi Autograph Session from 1:05-1:25 on the concourse

- Peanut Allergy Awareness Day

- Sean Casey appearance for Allegiant Airlines MiLB Sweepstakes Experience

- Bats Kids Club Day

- Inflatable FunZone

- Kids Eat Free Day

- Appearance by Cat in The Hat

Monday, August 26 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 6:00 PM

- Meijer Monday

- Margarita Monday

- Expired Season Ticket Holder Redemption Night

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 6:00 PM

- $1 Menu Night

- Baseball Bingo

- Ed Randall's Prostate Cancer Awareness Night

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 6:00 PM

- Whiskey Wednesday

- Expired Season Ticket Holder Redemption Night

Thursday, August 29 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: 5:30-8:30

- Live Music by Hand Car Puppets

- Chevy Car Display

