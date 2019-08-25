Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (1:05 p.m.)

August 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 25, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 132| Home Game # 66

BUFFALO BISONS (66-65, T-3rd, -4.0 North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (56-74, 6th, -13.5 North)

RHP Nate Pearson (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 4.52)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons look to avoid the sweep against the Pawtucket Red Sox in the final game of a three-game weekend series at Sahlen Field. Next up, the Herd will stay home to take on the visiting Red Wings to round out the final homestand of the regular season with four games. Then Buffalo will travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the final four games of the regular season.

Last Game: BUF 2, PAW 5

The PawSox once again used the strength of three solo home runs to power past the Bisons in the second game of the series. Buffalo plated two runs of their own in the fifth inning, but couldn't cross the plate the rest of the way. OFs Jonathan Davis and Socrates Brito both drove in runs for the Herd, scoring 1B Jordan Patterson and OF Roemon Fields, respectively. In his first game after no-hitting Rochester, RHP T.J. Zeuch yielded three runs, two earned, on eight hits over five innings of work.

Pawtucket Red Sox (10-8)

The Herd and the PawSox are meeting for the final time in 2019 this weekend in Buffalo. In their previous five meetings Buffalo has managed to take 10 out of 17 games from Pawtucket which secures the season series win.

Today's Starter

RHP Nate Pearson heads to the mound in the series finale as Buffalo looks to avoid the sweep. In his Triple-A debut on August 20th, the 2017 1st Round Pick tossed a career-high 7.0 innings giving up just three hits in the scoreless outing. Pearson now has a 1.99 ERA this season in 23 starts between three minor league levels this season.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns played in game number 346 in a Bisons uniform on Saturday to move up the modern era career rankings. The utilityman has passed 2B Brandon Phillips for fifth most games played in the Modern Era. Burns has also 16 home runs, the second-most in his professional baseball career after he sent 23 out of the ballpark last season with the Lotte Giants of the KBO.

Travis Bergen

LHP Travis Bergen made his first appearance with the Bisons after being returned to the Blue Jays' organization from the San Francisco Giants. The eighth overall pick in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft posted a 3.44 ERA in 17 minor league games and a 5.49 ERA in 21 games with the Giants before being DFA'd on August 18.

IL Standings

The Bisons still sit in third in the IL North standings after last night's loss, but stay four games behind the division leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Herd's elimination number is down to six with nine games left.

Blue Jays

Toronto (53-79) was led by SS Bo Bichette's 3-5 day at the plate in a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Bichette belted his eighth home run of the year to help the offense in support of RHP Brock Stewart who notched his third win with the Blue Jays. Toronto and Seattle close out their series today at 4:10 p.m.

International League Stories from August 25, 2019

