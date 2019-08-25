Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (64-67) at Louisville Bats (53-78)

August 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 2:00 p.m. ET

GAME #132 / ROAD #68: Indianapolis Indians (64-67) vs. Louisville Bats (53-78)

PROBABLES: LHP JB Shuck (0-0, 4.40) vs. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (4-11, 6.48)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Tribe secured a series victory over Louisville with a 7-0 shutout last night, setting the Indians up for a potential three-game sweep on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. Brandon Waddell was the star in Indy's fifth shutout win of the season, throwing six innings with seven strikeouts while recording two singles, one RBI and one run scored at the plate. All seven of the Tribe runs came in the second inning as 13 men batted. Jesus Reyes faced nine in the frame and failed to record an out, with a bases-loaded double off the bat of Christian Kelley starting the rally. Waddell's first hit was a soft flair to shallow left that made it 3-0, and Cole Tucker quickly added an RBI double to push the lead to four. Jake Elmore and Ke'Bryan Hayes remained red hot at the dish with consecutive RBI singles, and Kevin Kramer was hit by pitch with the bases juiced to force home a run.

WADDELL WONDER: LHP Brandon Waddell made his 27th appearance (sixth start) with Indy last night and earned his second quality start, fanning seven over six innings of three-hit, three-walk ball. He has pitched into the sixth in four of his six starts for the Tribe this season and has earned a decision in all six, as well, going 2-4. The southpaw chopped his ERA by over a full run, going from 9.59 to 8.58 (54er/56.2ip).

THE GREAT BRANDINO: Waddell also finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored last night, marking his fourth career RBI, first RBI in Triple-A and first career multi-hit game. He joined Mitch Keller as the only Tribe pitchers with an RBI this season and became the first Tribe hurler with a multi-hit performance since Chris Volstad went 2-for-4 on Aug. 28, 2015 at Louisville. The Virginia product owns a career .277 average (13-for-47) with six walks.

NO HITS FOR YOU: RHP Dovydas Neverauskas has thrown five hitless innings in his last two outings combined, marking the first time this season where he's worked two or more innings in consecutive appearances without allowing a hit. The last time Neverauskas accomplished that feat came during a three-game, multi-inning, no-hit stretch on April 20, April 23 and April 27, 2018 with Indianapolis (2.0ip in each outing).

JB, THE PITCHER: LHP JB Shuck made Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster as an outfielder but has since made the switch to the mound, where he is 0-0 with a 4.40 ERA (7er/14.1ip) in 12 games (one start) for Indy this season. He also threw a scoreless frame for the Buccos early on. Shuck didn't allow a run through his first five outings (5.2ip) for Indy before unraveling for seven earned runs in 0.1ip in the ninth inning of a 20-1 loss on July 15 vs. Syracuse. Outside of that rough appearance, he has not allowed a single run in 15.0 combined innings between Indy and Pittsburgh. He threw two shutout innings on July 25 at Syracuse, his first professional start.

JAKE CAN RAKE: UTIL Jake Elmore has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 and 20 of his last 24 games overall, is second in the league in batting at .340 (114-for-335), ranks third in OBP (.406) and is fourth in doubles (31). Elmore is narrowly behind Durham's Jake Cronenworth in average (.342) for the league lead. Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987).

HAY-HAY-HAYES: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes tallied two more hits in four at-bats last night, giving him a .315 average (28-for-89) in August; his previous monthly high for average this season is .264 in both April and July. He has hit safely in 16 of 23 games this month, including four straight multi-hit games and seven overall. Hayes last had four straight multi-hit games from Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2018 with Altoona and hasn't had five consecutive since June 27-July 1, 2018. The 22-year-old has 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats (.688 average) to raise his average from .245 to .262, the highest it's been since sitting at .266 on May 10. Hayes logged six consecutive singles spanning Friday and Saturday's games vs. LOU before snapping the streak with a lineout in the fourth last night.

International League Stories from August 25, 2019

