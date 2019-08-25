Wings Lose 11-3 Sunday

The Red Wings missed a great opportunity to make up ground in the I.L. North race with an 11-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets Sunday afternoon.

The good news is that first-place Scranton also lost leaving the Wings four games back with just eight games to play.

Rochester (66-66) struck first Sunday on a Wilin Rosario RBI double in the first inning.

But, the Mets would hit three homers of Wings starter Devin Smeltzer in the third and fourth innings to build a 5-2 lead.

The Mets would blow the game open with a four-run sixth inning highlighted by a three-run triple from Arismendy Alcantara.

Brandon Barnes hit his 29th homer of the season - his fifth as a member of the Red Wings -- in the fourth inning.

Smeltzer suffered the loss allowing five runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

Edwar Colina struggled in his Triple-A debut for Rochester as he allowed five runs in 1.2 innings in relief of Smeltzer.

Zander Wiel was the only Wings player to record multiple hits Sunday.

The Wings travel west down the thruway to open a four-game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night.

