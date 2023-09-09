Brooklyn Trims Magic Number to 1 as Cyclones Defeat Blue Rocks, 7-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a strong outing from RHP Saúl García in his Maimonides Park debut, combined with an offensive outburst, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7-1 on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

The 'Clones got off to a quick start in the first, when LF Ryan Clifford launched a double to straightaway center, scoring SS Jett Williams for the game's first run.

Wilmington pulled even in the second inning with a quick response. SS Cortland Lawson singled home C Matt Suggs. That would be the only mistake on RHP Saul Garcia's final line. The righty went five innings and surrendered just two hits and one unearned run.

Brooklyn would pull in front for good in the bottom of the third thanks to a pair of long balls. First, SS Jett Williams obliterated a ball off the left field video board to give Brooklyn the lead.

Moments later, RF Stanley Consuegra followed suit with a homer to left of his own. That marked number 22 on the campaign for the outfielder, pulling him into a tie with Francisco Alvarez for the most in a single-season by a 'Clones player.

Brooklyn tacked on yet another in the fourth, with an RBI double from DH Omar De Los Santos. In the fifth, the 'Clones followed suit with a pair of run scoring extra-base hits. First, 1B William Lugo scalded a ground rule double to left scoring one. Then, 2B D'Andre Smith collected his third hit of the night on a two-bagger that scored two and pushed Brooklyn's lead to 7-1.

With the win, Brooklyn's magic number shrinks to one. The only result that would prevent Brooklyn from clinching a postseason berth would be a Cyclones loss combined with a Jersey Shore on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks close out the regular season Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park in a win-and-in playoff clinching scenario for Brooklyn. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. from Coney Island. Wilmington will go with RHP Bryan CaÌceres (0-6, 8.43), while the Cyclones have yet to announce a probable starter.

