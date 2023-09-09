Crawdads Clinch Playoff Spot with 6-2 Win

September 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads celebrate win

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads celebrate win(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads won both of Friday's matchups, but it was the first victory that sent the stadium in a frenzy as the 'Dads clinched the Second Half Division Title and a trip to the postseason.

Last night's suspended game resumed in the bottom of the third with the Crawdads leading 6-0.

Ben Anderson took over on the mound, pitching a scoreless fourth but allowing two runs (only one earned) in the fifth.

The Crawdads finished out the game without allowing another run, securing the 6-2 victory, and clinching the second half division title.

The 'Dads briefly celebrated on the field before starting the second game.

Jose Corniell pitched a scoreless first inning before turning the ball over to Emiliano Teodo, who delivered 4.2 shutout frames.

Cody Freeman started the scoring off with a solo homerun off the left field billboards. The Crawdads kept the momentum going in the fifth inning, getting three more runs. Cooper Johnson singled and took second on a wild pitch. Ben Blackwell singled to bring Johnson around. Alejandro Osuna walked to put two on. Maximo Acosta singled to send in Blackwell and make it 3-0. Freeman followed up with another hit to cap off the rally with another run.

The 'Dads held on to win the second game, heading off to celebrate the victories with champagne and cider.

The playoffs will start on Tuesday night in Hickory at 7pm.

