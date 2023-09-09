HVR Game Notes - September 9, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (69-60, 30-33) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (71-57, 36-27)

G1: RHP Cam Schlittler (0-0, 40.50 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Neunborn (3-3, 3.58 ERA)

G2: RHP Baron Stuart (2-3, 4.01 ERA) vs LHP Samuel Aldegheri (1-0, 5.63 ERA)

| Games 130 & 131 | Home Games 64 & 65 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 9, 2023 | First Pitch 3:35 p.m. |

HOME ONCE MORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for their final regular season home series of the year. The Renegades are aiming to win their first home series since mid-June when they took four out of six games from the Rome Braves. The 'Gades have won two of the first three head-to-head battles with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this year.

LAST TIME OUT:Friday night's contest between the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and the Hudson Valley Renegades was postponed due to rain.

HEATING UP:Over the last seven games, Jesus Rodriguez is 10-for-24 with a triple, a home run, 4 RBIs, and four runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in five of the last six games which has raised his season batting average from .350 to .366.

ROSTER MOVES:On Friday, the New York Yankees announced the promotion of right-handed pitcher Osiel Rodriguez from Single-A Tampa. In 24 appearances between the FCL Yankees and the Tampa Tarpons, Rodriguez struck out 49 batters in 35.1 innings while sporting a 3.82 ERA.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Over the last eight games, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 61, while allowing just 27 hits and 10 earned runs in 43.1 innings. Over the past 14 games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 85 batters in 58.1 innings and posted a 2.31 ERA. The 2.31 ERA is the third-lowest in High-A during this span.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Saturday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.12 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.34 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second while sporting a 3.59 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 19 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 41-for-213 (.192) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to end last Saturday night in Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last six appearances, which spans 12.2 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings. Anderson Munoz also hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings which spans 6.2 innings. In six games at High-A, the right-hander has allowed just one run in 11.2 frames.

A NEW NO. 1: On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL:After winning the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League back in June, the Hudson Valley Renegades are patiently awaiting their playoff opponent. The Brooklyn Cyclones currently have a half game lead on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The BlueClaws have three games to play while the Cyclones have just two.

A DOZEN IT IS:Jared Serna's 14 game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night against Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in High-A. On Saturday night, Serna passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Serna did reach base safely on Wednesday, so his on-base streak currently stands at 16 games.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion last Tuesday, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in six of his first seven games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

BOGO DAY:The Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws are slated to play a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The 'Gades have played four true doubleheaders this season and own a 2-4 record. It's the second twin bill Hudson Valley will play at Heritage Financial Park this season with the lone other coming back in May against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

