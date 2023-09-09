Hot Rods Fall 11-2, Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Bowling Green, Kentucky - After being eliminated from postseason play, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-26, 68-56) fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (31-32, 67-60) 11-2 despite six strikeouts from Ian Seymour on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers began the scoring in the top of the third against Seymour. Shawn Ross blasted a solo homer to right center field, putting Greensboro up 1-0.

Bowling Green answered back off Greensboro reliever Yunior Thibo in the bottom of the fifth. Chandler Simpson singled and moved up to third on a fielding error from first baseman Josiah Sightler. Shane Sasaki knocked a base hit to left, plating Simpson to tie the game 1-1.

Greensboro scored two runs in the top of the sixth and four in the top of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead off Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon.

The Grasshoppers increased the lead in the top of the ninth with four runs off Hot Rods reliever Haden Erbe, capped off with a three-run homer by Sightler.

Jeffry Parra doubled in a run against Greensboro reliever Julian Bosnic in the bottom of the ninth, but Bowling Green went scoreless the rest of the way to lose by a score of 11-2.

Thibo (4-1) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on two hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Vernon (7-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 1.1 frames.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Yoniel Curet (2-0, 4.95) starts for the Hot Rods, while RHP Derek Diamond (2-1, 4.91) takes the ball for the Grasshoppers.

Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

