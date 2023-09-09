Renegades and BlueClaws Each Take One in Doubleheader

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws split a doubleheader on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

In Game 1, Jersey Shore had the early chance to strike first. Cam Schlittler retired the first two batters of the third inning before Justin Crawford and Bryan Rincon hit back-to-back singles. After Gabriel Rincones was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Leandro Pineda struck out swinging to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Hudson Valley had an attempt to score the game's first run in the bottom half of the frame. Marcos Cabrera reached on an error and Kyle Battle walked to place two runners on base with one out. However, Mitch Neunborn struck out Jared Serna and Alexander Vargas to end the inning.

The Renegades broke through in the fourth inning against Neunborn (3-4). Antonio Gómez and Jared Wegner worked a pair of walks before Cole Gabrielson singled to left field to load the bases with two outs. Cabrera hit an infield single to score Gómez and give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

After Spencer Henson led off the sixth inning with a single, he advanced to second on a wild pitch from Matt Russell and later scored from second base on an infield single from Gabrielson to extend the Renegades lead to 2-0.

In his Heritage Financial Park debut, Schlittler (1-0) struck out six and allowed just four hits in five scoreless innings. Anderson Munoz and Cole Ayers each tossed scoreless frames out of the bullpen to preserve the shutout.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the BlueClaws plated two runs in the top of the first against Baron Stuart. After Crawford and Gabriel Rincones worked a pair of walks, Felix Reyes singled home Crawford and Rincones scored on an RBI groundout hit by Pineda to take a 2-0 lead.

Serna and Vargas led off the bottom of the frame with back-to-back doubles against Rafael Marcano to cut the deficit to 2-1.

After Caleb Ricketts tripled home a pair of runs in the third to extend Jersey Shore's lead to 4-1, they scored two more in the fourth against Stuart (2-4). Anthony Quirion clubbed a solo home run to left field to push the Jersey Shore advantage to 5-1. Crawford then doubled and scored on a single from Rincones to push the lead to 6-1.

In the top of the fifth, Leandro Pineda tripled, and Ricketts walked to begin the frame. Harrison Cohen then entered out of the bullpen and induced a double play which scored Pineda to grow the BlueClaws lead to 7-1.

After Rafael Marcano tossed the first four frames, Rodolfo Sanchez entered and issued two walks and a single to load the bases for Jesus Rodriguez who blasted a grand slam to left to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Crawford and Rincon recorded back-to-back one-out doubles in the sixth against Cohen to provide an insurance run. After Jack Dallas (7-2) tossed 1.2 scoreless frames, Andrew Walling worked a scoreless seventh to pick up his third save of the season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws wrap up the 2023 regular season on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley sends LHP Brock Selvidge (4-1, 3.38) to the hill opposite LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-0, 5.63) for Jersey Shore.

Renegades Record:

70-61, 31-34

