Crawdads Playoffs Start Tuesday

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads took the division lead the first day of the second half and never let up, clinching the Second Half Division Title and a ticket to the postseason last night. The 'Dads will square off against the Greenville Drive, who won the first half, in a three game series next Tuesday, September 12th at LP Frans Stadium.

Tuesday will feature a post-game fireworks show, a team picture giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and Dollar Dog Tuesday and Craft Beer Tuesday specials.

Game 2, on Thursday, September 14th, and the potential Game 3, on Friday, September 15th, would both be on the road in Greenville.

If the Crawdads advance past the Drive, the Championship Series will start on Sunday, September 17th in the Northern division city. Monday would be a travel day before the series continues in Hickory with Game 2 on Tuesday, September 19th and, if necessary, Wednesday September 20th.

All playoff games would begin at 7pm and daily promotions will apply. Tickets are regularly priced. The Crawdads will also continue to offer up to two free tickets to active duty and retired military members thanks to Hendrick Honda Hickory.

Fans that are interested in attending all home playoff games can get the three-game package for $18.

The Crawdads are also proud to announce all playoff games will feature a radio stream. Broadcaster Brian Rushing will be on the call for home and road games. Audio can be found via StreamGuys on the Crawdads website.

But what if the championship games don't happen? Should any game not take place, hold on to your tickets, they will be good for a game in April or May next season! Just take your ticket to the box office and trade it in for the date you would like. An upgrade will be required for July 3rd and concert dates.

